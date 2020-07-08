Otkritie Bank sells 3% of Russia's Polymetal at 3% discount -sources

Adds details, context

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Otkritie Bank sold around 3% of Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal POLYP.L via an accelerated book building (ABB) at a discount of around 3% to the market price, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank sold shares at 1,392 roubles ($19.49) per share, they said.

Including the options of organisers of the deal, the bank sold 15.2 million shares, bringing the total sum to $296 million, one of the sources said. Without the options, the bank sold 14.1 million shares.

It was the third ABB of Polymetal's shareholders in less than two months.

Czech group PPF, another shareholder in Polymetal, sold 2.6% of its shares via ABB last week.

An unknown investor also sold 3.5% of its shares in May.

($1 = 71.2700 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Alexander Marrow and Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

