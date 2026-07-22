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Otis Worldwide Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide (OTIS) revised full year outlook. For 2026, the company now expects: adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.4 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.01 to $4.05. In April, the company projected adjusted EPS of $4.20 to $4.24, and adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.5 billion. The company noted that its 2026 total and organic sales outlook remains unchanged.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $428 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% to $1.01. Revenue rose 7.3% to $3.859 billion from $3.595 billion last year. Organic sales were up 6%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Otis Worldwide shares are down 3.83 percent to $69.21.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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