Otis Worldwide Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide (OTIS) revised full year outlook. For 2026, the company now expects: adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.4 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.01 to $4.05. In April, the company projected adjusted EPS of $4.20 to $4.24, and adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.5 billion. The company noted that its 2026 total and organic sales outlook remains unchanged.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $428 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% to $1.01. Revenue rose 7.3% to $3.859 billion from $3.595 billion last year. Organic sales were up 6%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Otis Worldwide shares are down 3.83 percent to $69.21.

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