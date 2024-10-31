Otis Worldwide price target lowered to $94 from $96 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to $94 from $96 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s high capex exposure and high valuation means the stock may struggle to work into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
