Otis Worldwide price target lowered to $105 from $108 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea lowered the firm’s price target on Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to $105 from $108 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm also lowered its 2024 adjusted EPS 1% and 2025 2% on persistent China headwinds weighing on NE volume and margin estimates. China is moving from once upper teens percentage of Otis revenue to lower teens on the headwinds, but still commands the majority of attention, Wells says.

