Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.90, changing hands as high as $74.09 per share. Otis Worldwide Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTIS's low point in its 52 week range is $62.49 per share, with $88.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.85. The OTIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

