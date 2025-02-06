Otis Worldwide (OTIS) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you evaluated the performance of Otis Worldwide's (OTIS) international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing OTIS' performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $3.68 billion, increasing 1.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into OTIS' international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring OTIS' International Revenue Patterns

During the quarter, China contributed $483 million in revenue, making up 13.14% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $526.59 million, this meant a surprise of -8.28%. Looking back, China contributed $469 million, or 13.22%, in the previous quarter, and $612 million, or 16.91%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Other International accounted for 58.23% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2.14 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.17%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $2.05 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $2.02 billion (56.96%) and $1.99 billion (55.06%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Otis Worldwide will post revenues of $3.44 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 0.1% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from China and Other International to this revenue are 14.1% and 57.6%, translating into $483.71 million and $1.98 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $14.3 billion, which signifies a rise of 0.3% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: China at 14.4% ($2.06 billion) and Other International at 58.1% ($8.31 billion).

In Conclusion

The dependency of Otis Worldwide on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Otis Worldwide holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Otis Worldwide's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Construction sector, to which Otis Worldwide belongs, has registered an increase of 0.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 5.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 7.5% during this timeframe.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

