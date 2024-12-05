Otis Worldwide downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $94. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”
