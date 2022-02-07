Otis Worldwide Corporation's (NYSE:OTIS) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.1x Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Otis Worldwide's and the market's earnings growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:OTIS Price Based on Past Earnings February 7th 2022

How Is Otis Worldwide's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Otis Worldwide's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 39%. As a result, it also grew EPS by 21% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% per year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Otis Worldwide's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Otis Worldwide's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Otis Worldwide's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Otis Worldwide (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

