Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OTIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OTIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.2, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTIS was $67.2, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.64 and a 76.84% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

OTIS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE).

This marks the 3rd quarter that OTIS has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTIS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 41.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTIS at 7.07%.

