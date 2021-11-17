Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OTIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.52, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTIS was $84.52, representing a -8.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.84 and a 37.92% increase over the 52 week low of $61.28.

OTIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports OTIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.72%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the otis Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTIS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS)

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVS with an increase of 4.81% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of OTIS at 7.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.