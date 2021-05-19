Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.6, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTIS was $78.6, representing a -1.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.69 and a 56.64% increase over the 52 week low of $50.18.

OTIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports OTIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.62%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTIS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Volshares Large Cap ETF (VSL)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STLV with an increase of 20.43% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of OTIS at 8.54%.

