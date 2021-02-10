Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OTIS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTIS was $64.36, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.21 and a 69.37% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

OTIS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). OTIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports OTIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.94%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTIS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 34.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTIS at 6.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.