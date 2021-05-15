Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Otis Worldwide's shares on or after the 20th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.96 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Otis Worldwide has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $78.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Otis Worldwide paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:OTIS Historic Dividend May 15th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, it's good to see earnings have grown 4.1% on last year. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

One year is not very long in the grand scheme of things though, so we wouldn't draw too strong a conclusion based on these results.

Given that Otis Worldwide has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Has Otis Worldwide got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Otis Worldwide is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Otis Worldwide is halfway there. Otis Worldwide looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Otis Worldwide looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that Otis Worldwide is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

