Otis Worldwide Corp Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $340 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $347 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $3.566 billion from $3.350 billion last year.

Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $3.566 Bln vs. $3.350 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.20 To $ 4.24 Full year revenue guidance: $ 15.1 B To $ 15.3 B

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