Otis Worldwide Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $393 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $415 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $416 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $3.595 billion from $3.601 billion last year.

Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $393 Mln. vs. $415 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.595 Bln vs. $3.601 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.10 Full year revenue guidance: $14.5 - $14.6 Bln

