Otis Worldwide Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OTIS

In trading on Friday, shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.70, changing hands as high as $93.94 per share. Otis Worldwide Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTIS's low point in its 52 week range is $73.32 per share, with $100.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.08. The OTIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.