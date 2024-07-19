Otis Worldwide Appoints Cristina Mendez As CFO

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS) announced Friday the appointment of Cristina Mendez as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to Otis Chair, CEO and President, Judy Marks.

Effective August 23, Mendez will succeed Anurag Maheshwari, who is pursuing an opportunity outside Otis.

Mendez currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance EMEA & Transformation, with a strong focus on FP&A, M&A and transformation activities.

Before joining Otis in 2022, she served as a senior Finance executive in the global telecommunications industry for more than 15 years. She spent a majority of her career at the Telefonica Group, where she was Senior Vice President, Director Controlling of Telefonica Deutschland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.