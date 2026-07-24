Is Otis Stock Attractive After Guidance Cuts and Its 19% YTD Slide?

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS has fallen 19% year to date, putting valuation back near the center of the investment debate.



The pullback offers a lower entry multiple, but it also reflects weaker profit visibility. Investors now have to weigh the recurring Service business, cash generation and capital returns against reduced guidance and margin execution risk.

OTIS Valuation Sits Below Key Historical Benchmarks

OTIS traded at 16.1X forward 12-month earnings, a discount to its five-year median of 23.01X. That gap suggests the stock already reflects a more cautious earnings outlook.



The discount also extends beyond its own history. The stock traded below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 21.55X, the sector multiple of 21.86X and the S&P 500 multiple of 20.42X. The $76 price target was based on a 17.29X forward multiple, still below its longer-term median.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Price and Consensus

Otis Worldwide Corporation price-consensus-chart | Otis Worldwide Corporation Quote

Carrier Global Corporation CARR, another industrial building-systems name, offers a useful comparison because investors also evaluate its service and installed-base exposure. United Rentals, Inc. URI sits in a different part of the industrial cycle, but it gives investors another read on equipment demand and construction-related spending.

Otis Guidance Cuts Weaken the Earnings Case

Otis lowered adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2026 to $4.01-$4.05 from $4.20-$4.24. Adjusted operating profit guidance was cut to about $2.4 billion from about $2.5 billion.



Adjusted free cash flow guidance also moved down to $1.50-$1.55 billion from $1.60-$1.65 billion. Net sales guidance stayed at $15.1-$15.3 billion, so the revision points less to a revenue shortfall and more to weaker conversion from sales into profit and cash flow.

OTIS Cash Returns Offer Partial Downside Support

Cash returns remain part of the case for OTIS. First-half adjusted free cash flow reached $562 million, while the company repurchased roughly $800 million of shares in the first half.



The dividend was raised 5%, and the stock offered a dividend yield of 2.5%. These actions may not fully offset margin pressure, but they provide a measure of shareholder-return support while management works through cost and productivity issues.



Owens Corning Inc OC, a building-products peer, is another relevant industrial comparison for investors tracking construction-linked demand and margin resilience. Its inclusion helps frame OTIS within a broader group where operating execution often matters as much as end-market exposure.

Otis Earnings Estimates and Margins Raise Caution

Margin trends are the main reason the lower valuation does not automatically create a clear buying signal. Adjusted operating margin contracted 180 basis points to 15.2% in the second quarter.



Service margin fell 170 basis points to 23.2%, even as segment sales increased. New Equipment margin declined 220 basis points to 3.1%, pressured by lower volume, unfavorable pricing and adverse mix. The fiscal 2026 earnings per share estimate also fell 4.7% over four weeks, showing that expectations were still resetting.

OTIS Scores Point to a Mixed Investment Setup

The bottom line is that OTIS looks cheaper, but the discount comes with visible earnings and margin risks. A durable Service model and cash returns support the long-term profile, while guidance cuts keep near-term conviction limited.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank weighs against treating the valuation discount as an immediate buying signal because the Zacks Rank is tied to short-term earnings estimate trends.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores show a mixed setup. OTIS has a Growth Score of B and a VGM Score of B, indicating better relative characteristics on growth and the combined value, growth and momentum framework. Its Value Score of C and Momentum Score of C are more neutral, reinforcing a cautious stance until estimate trends and margins show steadier footing.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.