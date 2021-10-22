Otis (OTIS) to Post Higher Q3 Earnings on Favorable Pricing

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 25, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.3% and 7.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and net sales grew 41.1% and 22.2%, respectively.



Otis’ earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last six quarters, with the average being 19.7%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has moved 1.4% south to 73 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 5.8% growth from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $3.56 billion, suggesting an 8.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $3.27 billion.

Key Factors to Note

The world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company is expected to have registered higher sales and earnings in the third quarter, given favorable service pricing as well as productivity initiatives in both New Equipment and Service segments.



Increased organic sales, margin expansion across the segments, strong business strategy, and robust data and technology-based innovations are expected to benefit its quarterly results. Otis has been focusing on improving the business on the back of various strategies like acquisitions, product innovations, and new technologies through continuous research and development.



The company expects New Equipment (accounting for 42% of total revenues) to be strong in the third quarter as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for New Equipment revenues is pegged at $1,537 million, which indicates an increase of 8% from $1,423 million in the year-ago period.



For Service (accounting for 58% of the company’s total revenues), it expects revenues to increase for the quarter-to-be-reported, given year-over-year comparisons. Service revenues were weak last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Service revenues is pegged at $2,002 million, which indicates an increase of 8.5% from $1,845 million in the year-ago period.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Otis this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Otis carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

