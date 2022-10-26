Otis (OTIS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Y/Y on Strong Margins

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS reported mixed results in third-quarter 2022. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose on a year-over-year basis. However, sales declined from the year-ago quarter’s figure and lagged the consensus mark.



President & CEO of Otis, Judy Marks, stated, "We continue to demonstrate that our long-term strategy, agility and focus on execution can yield results in a period of macro headwinds. The combination of strong New Equipment backlog growth and our increasing service portfolio, up 3.8%, positions us well for the remainder of 2022 and provides a solid foundation for strong performance in 2023 and beyond."

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of 78 cents by 2.6% and increasing 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 76 cents. The upside was mainly driven by operational improvement, a lower share count and the Zardoya transaction, partially offset by an eight cents headwind from foreign exchange translation.

Net sales of $3.3 billion missed the consensus mark of $3.44 million by 2.9% and declined 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted net sales fell 6.4% year over year to $3.33 billion. Organically, net sales rose 0.8% year over year for the quarter. Currency headwinds impacted sales by 7.2%.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 16.3% from the year-ago period’s levels, with positive segment mix and margin expansion in Service.

Segment Details

New Equipment’s net sales of $1.45 billion fell 13.9% and adjusted net sales of $1.43 billion dropped 11.8% from the prior-year period’s levels. The downside was caused by a 5.4% decline in organic sales and a 5.8% reduction in foreign exchange. Organic sales were up in the low teens in the Asia Pacific and mid-single-digit in the EMEA, which was more than offset by a decline in the Americas and China.



New Equipment orders were down 0.8% at constant currency. Excluding China, the metric was up 7.4% at constant currency with low single-digit growth in the Americas and low teen growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific. The new equipment backlog remained at par and the adjusted backlog rose 12% at constant currency from the prior year, with growth in all regions.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 60 bps year over year to 7.2% due to commodity headwinds and lower volume.



Service’s net sales fell 2.2% to $1.9 billion and adjusted revenues dipped 2% year over year. A 6.2% rise in organic sales was offset by an 8.5% headwind from foreign exchange. Organic maintenance and repair sales grew 5.4%, and organic modernization sales rose 10.3% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin registered an improvement of 50 bps year over year to 23.9%, driven by higher volume, favorable pricing and productivity, partially offset by labor inflation.

Financial Position

Otis had cash and cash equivalents of $1.03 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. This compares unfavorably with 2021-end numbers of $1.57 billion. Long-term debt was $6.46 billion as of Sep 30, 2022, up from $7.25 billion in the 2021-end.



Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $239 million for the third quarter, down from $355 million a year ago. Free cash flow totaled $215 million for the quarter, down from $324 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance Revised

For 2022, the company expects adjusted net sales to be within $13.4-$13.5 billion, lower than the $13.6-$13.8 billion projected earlier. The new projection indicates a 4-4.5% year-over-year decline. Organic sales growth is now projected to be 2-2.5% (down nearly 2.5% for New Equipment but up 6-6.5% for Service). Earlier, it projected organic sales growth of 2.5-3.5%. Adjusted operating profit is now projected to be approximately $2.1 billion ($2.1-$2.2 billion anticipated earlier), down $35-$55 million in actual currency but up $120-$140 million at constant currency.



Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $3.11-$3.15, suggesting 5-7% year-over-year growth. This is down from the prior projection of $3.17-$3.21 per share. The adjusted effective tax rate is likely to be 26.5-26.7%. Free cash flow is expected to be $1.5-$1.6 billion. Share repurchases are expected at $850 million.

