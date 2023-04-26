Otis (OTIS) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Solid

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS started 2023 on a solid note. The company’s earnings and sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its quarterly results reflected 10th consecutive quarters of organic sales growth along with solid Service performance contributing to mid-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth.



The company remains focused on strong portfolio growth and generating a solid New Equipment backlog. It also intends to expand operating margins, return cash to shareholders through a capital-allocation strategy and pursue additional progress toward ESG goals.



Otis Worldwide Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Otis Worldwide Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Otis Worldwide Corporation Quote

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of 74 cents by 8.1% and increasing 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 76 cents. The upside was mainly driven by gains from operational improvement, a lower effective tax rate and share count, partially offset by headwinds from foreign exchange translation.



Net sales of $3.35 billion topped the consensus mark of $3.28 million by 2.1% but declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted net sales slipped 0.4% year over year. Organically, net sales rose 3.6% year over year for the quarter. Currency headwinds impacted sales by 4.4%.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 15.5%, as benefits from favorable segment mix were offset by lower New Equipment margins and headwinds associated with corporate costs.

Segment Details

New Equipment’s net sales of $1.3 billion fell 8.1%, and adjusted net sales of $1.3 billion declined 4.9% from the prior-year period’s levels. Organically, sales remained on par with the year-ago level.



Organic sales were up in the high-single digit in the EMEA, down by mid-single digit in the Americas, and down by a low-single digit in Asia. Asia Pacific witnessed solid performance, while China witnessed a decline in organic sales.



New Equipment orders were up 7% at constant currency in the quarter. The metric was up by 27% in Asia Pacific, 1% in EMEA and 15% in the Americas. However, China witnessed a 3% decline in New Equipment orders.



The New Equipment backlog was up 3% in the quarter, and the adjusted backlog at constant currency increased 10%.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 150 bps year over year to 5.3% due to unfavorable regional and product mix.



Service’s net sales grew 2.4% to $2.04 billion and adjusted revenues improved 2.7% year over year. A 6.3% rise in organic sales was offset by a 4.1% headwind from foreign exchange. Organic maintenance and repair sales grew 7%, and organic modernization sales rose 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating margin registered an improvement of 40 bps year over year to 23.5%, driven by higher volume, favorable pricing and productivity, partially offset by wage inflation.

Financial Position

Otis had cash and cash equivalents of $1.12 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. This compares unfavorably with 2022-end numbers of $1.19 billion. Long-term debt was $6.12 billion as of Mar 31, 2023, up from $6.1 billion in 2022-end.



Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $278 million for the March quarter, down from $504 million a year ago.



Free cash flow (FCF) totaled $253 million for the quarter, down from $474 million a year ago.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, the company expects net sales to be within $13.9-$14.2 billion. The new projection indicates 2.5-4.5% year-over-year growth. Organic sales growth is still projected to be 4-6% (up 3-5% for New Equipment and up 5-7% for Service). Adjusted operating profit is projected to be $2.2-$2.25 billion, up $130 to $175 million at constant currency and up $90 to $150 million at actual currency.



Adjusted earnings per share are now anticipated to be $3.40-$3.50 versus $3.35-$3.50 expected earlier. The updated outlook suggests 7-10% year-over-year growth. The adjusted effective tax rate is likely to be 26-26.5%. FCF is expected to be $1.5-$1.55 billion.

Zacks Rank & Some Recent Construction Releases

Otis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company gained more than 5% in the pre-market trading session on Apr 20.



Although, earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis due to prevailing softness in the market, DHI highlighted that net sales orders increased 73% from the fiscal first quarter, defying the prevailing higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressures.



RPM International Inc. RPM reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 28, 2023) results, wherein its earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, although sales increased, earnings declined year over year.



During the quarter, RPM’s net sales benefited from reshoring and infrastructure spending.



Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI reported mixed results for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 28, 2023), wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 11th consecutive quarter. Revenues missed the same for two quarters in a row, following six straight quarters of beat.



On a year-over-year basis, AYI’s earnings and revenues rose as both the lighting and spaces businesses’ sales grew, while the adjusted operating profit expanded and adjusted earnings per share increased.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.