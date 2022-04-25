Otis (OTIS) Beats on Earnings in Q1, Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS reported strong results in first-quarter 2022. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. Sales also improved from the year-ago figure but marginally lagged the consensus mark.



Shares of this elevator and escalator manufacturing company grew 3.4% in the pre-market trading session on Apr 25.



President & CEO of Otis, Judy Marks, stated, "In addition, year-to-date, we have made progress on our capital allocation strategy by successfully increasing our ownership in Zardoya Otis that will result in its automatic delisting in early May, repaying $500 million of debt and returning cash to shareholders through $200 million in share repurchases and a more than 20% increase in our dividend.” She added, “Looking ahead, despite the intensifying macro challenges, including the impact from the crisis in Ukraine, we expect to achieve 3 to 4% organic sales growth and 10% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint."



On Apr 24, the company announced a quarterly dividend hike of 20.8% to 29 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Jun 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20. The company currently has a dividend payout of 32% and a dividend yield of 1.31%, based on the closing share price of $73.42 on Apr 22. The recent move represents 45% dividend growth since it has become a public company.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share, which surpassed the consensus estimate of 75 cents by 2.7% and increased 6.9% from the year-ago figure of 72 cents. The upside was mainly driven by operating profit growth, a reduction in share count and a lower effective tax rate.

Net sales of $3.41 billion marginally missed the consensus mark of $3.43 million but improved 0.2% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, net sales grew 3.1% year over year for the quarter.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) to 15.9% from the year-ago period, with margin expansion in Service.

Segment Details

New Equipment’s adjusted revenues of $1.42 billion dropped 2.5% from the prior-year period’s levels, due to a 0.5% decline in organic sales. Organic sales were up in mid-single-digit in EMEA and low-single-digit in the Asia Pacific, which was more than offset by declines in the Americas and China. New Equipment orders were up 8.8% at constant currency, backed by growth across the regions. New equipment backlog also increased 6% at constant currency from the prior year.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 70 bps year over year to 6.8% due to commodity headwinds and lower volume.



Service's adjusted revenues improved 2.2% year over year to $1.99 billion, backed by a 5.8% rise in organic sales. Organic maintenance and repair sales grew 5.8%, and organic modernization sales rose 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin registered an improvement of 30 bps year over year to 22.9%, driven by higher volume, favorable pricing and productivity, partially offset by labor inflation.

Financial Position

Otis had cash and cash equivalents of $1.57 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. This compares unfavorably with 2020-end numbers of $1.78 billion. Long-term debt was $7.25 million as of Dec 31, 2021, up from $5.26 million in 2020-end.



Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $504 million for the first quarter, down from $585 million a year ago. Free cash flow totaled $474 million for the quarter, down from $541 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance (Excluding Russia)

For 2022, the company expects adjusted net sales to be within $14.1-$14.3 billion, indicating a 0.5-1.5% year-over-year increase. Organic sales growth is likely to be 3-4% (flat to up 1.5% for New Equipment and 5-6% for Service). Adjusted operating profit is projected within $2.2-$2.25 billion, up $40-$90 million in actual currency and $105-$155 million at constant currency.



Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $3.22-$3.27, suggesting 9-11% year-over-year growth. The adjusted effective tax rate is likely to be 27.7%. Free cash flow now is expected to be nearly $1.6 billion.

Zacks Rank

Otis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

