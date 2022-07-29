OTIS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.27, changing hands as high as $78.55 per share. Otis Worldwide Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTIS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.97 per share, with $92.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.17. The OTIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

