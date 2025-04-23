$OTIS Earnings Results: $OTIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OTIS ($OTIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $3,350,000,000, missing estimates of $3,436,413,996 by $-86,413,996.

$OTIS Insider Trading Activity

$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,452 shares for an estimated $6,312,533 .

. MONTLIVAULT STEPHANE DE (President, Otis Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,663 shares for an estimated $3,130,058 .

. PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866 .

. ABBE LUERSMAN (EVP & CPO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $909,208

NORA E. LAFRENIERE (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,475 shares for an estimated $613,864 .

. MICHAEL PATRICK RYAN (SVP, CAO & Controller) sold 5,638 shares for an estimated $569,158

$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OTIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTIS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

$OTIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OTIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 01/07/2025

