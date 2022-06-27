Markets
Otis CFO Quits; Names Anurag Maheshwari New Finance Chief

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Monday said it named Anurag Maheshwari as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective August 12.

Current CFO Rahul Ghai is moving out of Otis, the company said.

Maheshwari has been serving Otis as Vice President, Finance, IT and Chief Transformation Officer in Asia Pacific region. Before joining Otis, he was the Vice President, Investor Relations at L3Harris.

