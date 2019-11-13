Other Than Trade, Two Reasons Not to Buy Chinese Stocks Right Now

In some ways, Chinese stocks seem like a logical place to be. For the U.S. stock market to be where it is, you would think there has to be some optimism regarding trade and if that is true, then China looks cheap. That, however, is an overly simplistic analysis and, deal or no deal on trade, I wouldn’t be in a rush to buy something like iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) any time soon.

There are several reasons for that.

First, the underlying assumption that there must be some positivity on trade for the market to be at record highs isn’t necessarily correct. Certainly, there have been some positive reactions to the regular reassurances from Team Trump that “a deal is close” or that talks are “making good progress,” but there seems to be some degree of “boy who cried wolf” effect. Those reactions are getting smaller with every reassurance not accompanied by results, as you might expect. On the other hand, the negative reactions to bad news on trade are also getting smaller too.

That reduced volatility has allowed the S&P 500 to make what looks like an orderly, sustainable climb to the highs, and suggests that traders and investors have reached the conclusion that the U.S. economy is fine, with or without a resolution to the trade war. That, however, doesn’t mean that the same is true for China.

President Trump has insisted all along that part of the rationale behind imposing tariffs on China is that they would hurt them a lot more than us, and so far, that appears to be the case. The problem is that the more obvious that becomes, the stronger the temptation to continue to escalate, further exaggerating the gap between U.S. and Chinese stocks.

Trade aside though, there are two other good reasons to be wary of a China ETF right now, one specific and one structural in nature.

The specific issue is Hong Kong. It is hard to see how the situation there comes to any quick conclusion. Hong Kong, because of its role in banking and finance, plays an outsized part in China’s economy. The government there can’t afford for the province to split off, but nor, says conventional wisdom, can they afford to make concessions to the protesters there.

That conventional wisdom could well be wrong.

China has existed with a parallel system in Hong Kong but still benefited from its financial system for years. One could even argue that it has done so since the British took control in 1842. Over the last few months though, what the Chinese government has managed to do is to make the majority of mainland Chinese see the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as agitators for nothing. Why do they want democracy, they ask? We are doing perfectly well without it here.

As hard as it is for Americans and other westerners to understand, that is a convincing argument to most Chinese people. Freedom is only an aspiration if you feel that you are being deprived of it, and that it will have some tangible benefit to you. The Hong Kong protesters feel that way, but after multiple generations of being told that their system is superior to ours, most Chinese, according to reports of those there, simply don’t.

That opens the way for China to maybe, one day, make some concessions, but it also emboldens them to stand firm for some time. While they do, the damage to their economy will gradually increase.

Meanwhile, underneath all this, sits the structural issue.

The Chinese economic success story has been a remarkable one. Decades of one-party, communist rule, where ideology was considered way more important than prosperity, had left the country poor and backward. Then, around twenty years ago, the Party decided it was time to give prosperity its day. The ability to do that as quickly and efficiently as they have should probably cause us in the West to question some of our own assumptions and biases about the innate superiority of free markets and democracy, but that isn’t the point.

Economic progress rarely runs smoothly however it is achieved. The very early stages, going from widespread rural starvation to industrialization with a poor working class, takes a long time. Once that is achieved though, the jump to a relatively prosperous middle class, whose spending can fuel further growth can be quite rapid, as it was in China once they decided to go that route.

The next stage is to move away from industrial production for export, towards a service-driven domestic economy and an importer of manufactured goods. That takes longer and is the path that China is just now embarking on.

Don’t be fooled into buying a Chinese stock ETF in the belief that good news on trade and that will give the Chinese market a big boost. It may cause a jump, but without an actual deal, which still looks some way off, that will be very short-lived. Meanwhile, with the situation in Hong Kong adding to the short-term pressure on stocks and the long-term drag of a fundamental shift in the Chinese economy, staying clear of China still looks like the best policy.

