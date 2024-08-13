News & Insights

Personal Finance

Other Routes to New Clients

August 13, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Other Routes to New Clients

While social media can help financial advisors connect with younger clients, expert Diane Delaney emphasizes the importance of creating personalized experiences for them. Delaney, Executive Director of the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA), advocates a three-pronged strategy alongside social media efforts:

  1. Personalize engagement for each client.

 

  1. Use a combination of online and in-person communication.

 

  1. Offer options based on individual needs.

Understanding the younger generation’s financial concerns is crucial, as they face unique challenges like student debt and inflation. Delaney suggests using authentic, jargon-free communication and real-life examples to resonate with this generation. Additionally, social media can be a valuable tool for educational content, such as podcasts and short videos, to better reach younger audiences.

Finsum: Leverage technology to personalize both communication and service with clients. 

  • millenials
  • client adoption
  • onboarding

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.