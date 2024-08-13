Other Routes to New Clients

While social media can help financial advisors connect with younger clients, expert Diane Delaney emphasizes the importance of creating personalized experiences for them. Delaney, Executive Director of the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA), advocates a three-pronged strategy alongside social media efforts:

Personalize engagement for each client.

Use a combination of online and in-person communication.

Offer options based on individual needs.

Understanding the younger generation’s financial concerns is crucial, as they face unique challenges like student debt and inflation. Delaney suggests using authentic, jargon-free communication and real-life examples to resonate with this generation. Additionally, social media can be a valuable tool for educational content, such as podcasts and short videos, to better reach younger audiences.

Finsum: Leverage technology to personalize both communication and service with clients.

millenials

client adoption

onboarding

