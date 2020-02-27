OTEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.18, changing hands as low as $41.83 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.01 per share, with $47.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.83.

