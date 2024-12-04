Otello Corporation ASA to Hold Extraordinary Meeting

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 6, 2025, following a request from a group of shareholders holding over 5% of the company’s shares. The agenda will include the election of the board, although the proposing shareholders have not disclosed their candidates yet.

