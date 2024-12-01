Otello Corporation ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program with the recent acquisition of 56,800 shares at an average price of NOK 7.86, bringing the total shares bought back to over 3 million since the program’s inception. The initiative allows the company to purchase up to 4,554,986 shares, with a maximum price of NOK 15 per share. This strategic move underscores Otello’s commitment to investing in its own stock, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

