Otello Corporation Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Otello Corporation ASA is actively pursuing its share buyback program, recently purchasing 39,450 shares at an average price of NOK 7.85. Since the program’s start, nearly 3 million shares have been acquired, with a total acquisition value exceeding NOK 23 million. The company aims to buy back up to 5% of its total shares, strengthening its position in the market.

For further insights into GB:0FI5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.