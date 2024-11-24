News & Insights

Otello Corporation Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 24, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA is actively pursuing its share buyback program, recently purchasing 39,450 shares at an average price of NOK 7.85. Since the program’s start, nearly 3 million shares have been acquired, with a total acquisition value exceeding NOK 23 million. The company aims to buy back up to 5% of its total shares, strengthening its position in the market.

