Otello Corporation Advances Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program, acquiring 45,300 shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, at an average price of NOK 7.84 per share. Since the program’s inception, the company has bought a total of 2,881,132 shares, with a limit set at NOK 15 per share and a maximum of 4,554,986 shares to be repurchased. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

