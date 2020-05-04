Otelco Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.22 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $2.28 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $15.42 million from $15.76 million last year.

Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.22 Mln. vs. $2.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.42 Mln vs. $15.76 Mln last year.

