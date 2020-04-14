OTE Telecom will cut costs to safeguard targets a virus hits revenue

ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - OTE Telecom OTEr.AT will cut expenses drastically to ensure it meets its targets for 2020 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and free cash flow, the CEO of Greece's biggest telecom operator said on Tuesday.

"There is indeed a drop in revenues," Michael Tsamaz told reporters via a teleconference when asked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

