OTE Telecom second-quarter profit inches up, cost saving offsets COVID-19 impact

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - OTE Telecom OTEr.AT, Greece's biggest telecoms telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 0.8% rise in second-quarter core profit, as cost cutting offset the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on revenue from mobile services.

OTE Telecom, which is 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom DTEGn.DE, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 321.3 million euros ($381.45 million) in the second quarter, up from 318.8 million in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8423 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

