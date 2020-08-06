OTE Telecom second-quarter profit inches up, cost saving offsets COVID-19 impact

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published

OTE Telecom, Greece's biggest telecoms telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 0.8% rise in second-quarter core profit, as cost cutting offset the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on revenue from mobile services.

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - OTE Telecom OTEr.AT, Greece's biggest telecoms telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 0.8% rise in second-quarter core profit, as cost cutting offset the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on revenue from mobile services.

OTE Telecom, which is 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom DTEGn.DE, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 321.3 million euros ($381.45 million) in the second quarter, up from 318.8 million in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8423 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376436; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More