OTE Telecom issues 350 million euro notes to help refinance debt

OTE Telekom, Greece's biggest telecoms operator, issued on Friday two tranches of notes to help refinance outstanding debt, it said on Friday.

OTE, 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom DTEGn.DE, issued notes of 150 million euros due November 2021 and notes of 200 million euros due May 2028, it said in a statement.

The annual yield of the notes, which were fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom, was set at -0.237% and at 0.627% respectively, it added.

OTE said proceeds will be used to refinance bonds of 200 million euros that mature in June and for other general corporate purposed.

