OTE Telecom issues 350 million euro notes to help refinance debt

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - OTE Telekom, Greece's biggest telecoms operator, issued on Friday two tranches of notes to help refinance outstanding debt, it said on Friday.

OTE, 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom DTEGn.DE, issued notes of 150 million euros due November 2021 and notes of 200 million euros due May 2028, it said in a statement.

The annual yield of the notes, which were fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom, was set at -0.237% and at 0.627% respectively, it added.

OTE said proceeds will be used to refinance bonds of 200 million euros that mature in June and for other general corporate purposed.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Evans)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.