OTE Telecom first quarter core profit rises 1.6%

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - OTE Telecom OTEr.AT, Greece's biggest telecoms operator, on Wednesday posted higher first-quarter core profit, helped by growing mobile business at home.

OTE Telecom, 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom DTEGn.DE, said core earnings (EBITDA) reached 301 million euros ($365.08 million) in the first quarter, up from 296.5 million euros in the first quarter last year.

($1 = 0.8245 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

