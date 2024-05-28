OTE S.A. Advances Sale of Telekom Romania Mobile

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE S.A.) is advancing negotiations to sell its subsidiary Telekom Romania Mobile to West Network Invest S.R.L, an investment entity predominantly owned by telecom giant Digi Romania S.A. The deal is currently in the due diligence phase and awaiting regulatory approval. OTE S.A. has pledged to keep its investors informed as the transaction process unfolds.

