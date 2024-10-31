News & Insights

OTE Negotiates Sale of Telekom Romania Mobile

October 31, 2024 — 03:51 am EDT

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) is negotiating the sale of its shareholding in Telekom Romania Mobile with Digi Romania and Vodafone Romania. The deal, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, involves Digi acquiring certain assets and Vodafone taking over the remaining assets and the company. The transaction awaits regulatory approvals and further documentation.

