OTE Enhances Value with Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) has reported the purchase of 303,218 of its own shares within one week, as part of its 2024 Share Buyback Program, at an average price of €14.00 per share. The move has increased OTE’s holding of its own shares to 1.192% of the total outstanding shares. This strategic initiative is part of OTE’s plan to enhance shareholder value and is compliant with EU market regulations.

