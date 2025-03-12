$OTCM Earnings Results: $OTCM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OTCM ($OTCM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $28,450,000, beating estimates of $28,380,480 by $69,520.

$OTCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $OTCM stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,312 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,403

ISTHMUS PARTNERS, LLC added 195 shares (+1.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,986

