OTC Markets Group Inc - (OTCM) Declares $0.18 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 5.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 4.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in OTC Markets Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTCM is 1.08%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 575K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for OTC Markets Group Inc - is 69.36. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.86% from its latest reported closing price of 56.00.

The projected annual revenue for OTC Markets Group Inc - is 107MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTCM by 0.88% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Internet Portfolio holds 121K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Isthmus Partners holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTCM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Foxby holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

