OTC Markets Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.56 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $7.43 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $30.66 million from $26.63 million last year.

OTC Markets Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.56 Mln. vs. $7.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $30.66 Mln vs. $26.63 Mln last year.

