$OSUR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSUR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,151,917 of trading volume.

$OSUR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OSUR:

$OSUR insiders have traded $OSUR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANNER CARRIE EGLINTON (President & CEO) purchased 78,625 shares for an estimated $247,377

KENNETH J MCGRATH (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 64,000 shares for an estimated $201,683

JOHN P. KENNY purchased 47,659 shares for an estimated $151,217

LELIO MARMORA purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $21,420

$OSUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $OSUR stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

