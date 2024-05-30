Ostrom Climate’s Revenue Soars Despite Wider Losses

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc (TSE:COO) has released an update.

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. reported a substantial increase in Q1 2024 revenue, up by 76.3% year-over-year, driven by strong sales of Verified Emission Reduction units, despite experiencing a wider net loss due to increased operational costs and investments in project development. The company is focusing on expanding its climate-smart agricultural projects and developing high-quality carbon projects, backed by a recent $1.25M equity capital raise aimed at funding these strategic initiatives.

