News & Insights

Stocks

Ostrom Climate’s Revenue Soars Despite Wider Losses

May 30, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc (TSE:COO) has released an update.

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. reported a substantial increase in Q1 2024 revenue, up by 76.3% year-over-year, driven by strong sales of Verified Emission Reduction units, despite experiencing a wider net loss due to increased operational costs and investments in project development. The company is focusing on expanding its climate-smart agricultural projects and developing high-quality carbon projects, backed by a recent $1.25M equity capital raise aimed at funding these strategic initiatives.

For further insights into TSE:COO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.