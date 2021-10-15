OSTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.56, changing hands as high as $80.26 per share. Overstock.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSTK's low point in its 52 week range is $46.75 per share, with $112.2952 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.