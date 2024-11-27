News & Insights

Ostin Technology Group Unveils Strategic Share Consolidation

November 27, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST) has released an update.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd., a prominent Chinese supplier of display modules, announced key decisions from its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, including the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as its independent auditor and a share consolidation plan. These moves are likely to impact the company’s stock structure and financial strategies, creating potential interest for investors in the tech and manufacturing sectors.

