Ostin Technology Group Unveils Strategic Share Consolidation

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd., a prominent Chinese supplier of display modules, announced key decisions from its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, including the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as its independent auditor and a share consolidation plan. These moves are likely to impact the company’s stock structure and financial strategies, creating potential interest for investors in the tech and manufacturing sectors.

