Österreichische H1 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Österreichische Post AG reported net profit for the first half of 68.4 million euros, down 12.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.99 euros compared to 1.12 euros. EBITDA was 199.4 million euros, down 5.7%. EBIT was 94.0 million euros, down 11.0%. Revenue was 1.49 billion euros, 1.1% below prior year.

Österreichische Post said it is targeting revenue for 2025 at the previous year's level. The company said, in line with the revenue forecast, the target of achieving earnings or EBIT in 2025 in the region of 200 million euros remains unchanged.

