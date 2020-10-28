US Markets
AMGN

Osteoporosis drug helps Amgen third-quarter profit beat estimates

Contributor
Deena Beasley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH

Amgen Inc on Wednesday said its third-quarter adjusted profit rose 17% due to stronger sales of drugs including the osteoporosis treatment Prolia and recently-acquired psoriasis medication Otezla.

By Deena Beasley

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN.O on Wednesday said its third-quarter adjusted profit rose 17% due to stronger sales of drugs including the osteoporosis treatment Prolia and recently-acquired psoriasis medication Otezla.

The higher-than-expected results were partially offset by lower drug prices and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biotechnology company said that more patients had resumed interacting with their doctors in the third quarter than earlier in the health crisis, but prescribing volumes remained "modestly below" pre-pandemic levels.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $15.80 to $16.15 per share, from a previous range of $15.10 to $15.75, and narrowed its revenue estimate. It now expects revenue of $25.1 billion to $25.5 billion versus it prior forecast of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion.

Amgen also lowered its expected 2020 tax rate to 13% to 14% from 13.5% to 14.5%.

The company reported a third-quarter adjusted profit $4.37 per share, beating the average estimate of $3.81 per share, as compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12% to $6.4 billion, in line with analyst estimates of $6.38 billion.

Sales of Prolia rose 11% to $701 million, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $688 million.

Psoriasis drug Otezla, acquired from Celgene Corp in November, had sales of $538 million for the quarter, falling short of analyst expectations of $587 million.

Sales of Amgen's older arthritis drug Enbrel fell 3% year-over-year to $1.3 billion as the drug continued to lose market share in the quarter. That still topped analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion.

Amgen's posted a net income of $2.02 billion, or $3.43 per share, compared with a profit of $1.97 billion, or $3.27 a share, a year ago.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular