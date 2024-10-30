News & Insights

Osteopore Sees Growth and Expansion with Zimmer Biomet

October 30, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX) has achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth, reporting a 29% year-on-year increase for Q3 CY24. The company has also signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet to expand its craniofacial products in EMEA and APAC regions. Additionally, Dr. Yujing Lim has been appointed as Executive Director, strengthening Osteopore’s leadership team.

