Osteopore Sees Growth and Expansion with Zimmer Biomet

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX) has achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth, reporting a 29% year-on-year increase for Q3 CY24. The company has also signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet to expand its craniofacial products in EMEA and APAC regions. Additionally, Dr. Yujing Lim has been appointed as Executive Director, strengthening Osteopore’s leadership team.

For further insights into AU:OSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.